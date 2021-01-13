Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of paramedic who died on duty

article

Governor Tim Walz is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff at federal and state government buildings on Thursday in honor of a Minnesota paramedic who died while on duty last week.

Toby Rowan was responding to a medical call when he collapsed at the scene and later passed away, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office. Rowan worked as a paramedic for the Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia and Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

Following his death, the Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Honor Guard escorted Rowan through Crosby to the funeral home.

Governor Walz invites others to join in on lowering their flags from sunrise to sunset on Thursday.