Walz: Minnesota will report record-shattering 56 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

The Minnesota Department of Health will report 56 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the onset of the pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz said in an interview with MPR News.

The previous record was 36 deaths, reported last Friday.

Walz also said the state’s positivity rate will spike above 20% Wednesday.

Minnesota reported a record 5,924 cases on Sunday. Less than two weeks ago, the state had never seen more than 3,000 cases in a single day.

On Tuesday, the governor imposed new restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The new restrictions target 18 to 35-year-olds, who make up the largest group of cases and often have mild to no symptoms.

Advertisement

Walz said he will not impose a new stay-at-home order unless Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas do too.

“To ask Minnesotans to do that while the surrounding states obviously will not do that would just bring the pain to us and we would not get the movement we need,” he said.