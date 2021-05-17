Walz, top lawmakers strike budget deal; tax breaks included, but no police changes

Gov. Tim Walz and top lawmakers struck a last-minute deal over the $52 billion state budget Monday, but overtime will be needed to pass it and uncertainty remains over several key issues.

The agreement includes a $440 million tax break for business Paycheck Protection Program loans, and it forgives the first $10,200 of 2020 unemployment insurance. State revenue officials were said to be considering whether they could automatically issue tax refunds if the deal becomes law.

The emerging deal is only the first step toward passing a budget, meaning a special session in June will be required to avoid a July 1 state government shutdown. The Legislature is constitutionally required to adjourn by 11:59 p.m. Monday regardless of whether the budget is passed.

"We have reached an agreement on target numbers," Walz told reporters at a news conference. "There’s work to be done."

The deal uses federal stimulus money to balance the budget and gives the Legislature control over all but $500 million of the $2.8 billion in federal aid. Without a deal in place by the time lawmakers adjourned, Walz would have controlled the purse strings.

But the deal leaves much unresolved. There are no agreements on police changes, Walz's COVID-19 emergency powers, or vehicle fuel emissions standards. Top lawmakers are directing their committee chairs to reach policy deals by June 4 so staff can draft bills in time for a special session later in June.

"We've got to figure that out," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said of the governor's emergency powers. "It's still a thorny issue."

Lawmakers failed to strike a deal on PPP loans and unemployment benefits in time for Monday's tax filing deadline, meaning filers will owe state income tax on the money.

Minnesota is one of a handful of states treating the loans and jobless benefits as income. The federal government forgave the money from federal income tax months ago.

The tax breaks will not pass as a standalone bill Monday, meaning they will be part the June special session. Top lawmakers were unclear if the Revenue Department can issue automatic refunds or if people will have to refile.

"There’s predictability of what they will get at the end of the day," House Speaker Melissa Hortman said of tax filers.