Walz calls for tax breaks on PPP loans and jobless benefits, keeps other tax hikes in latest budget plan

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is proposing tax breaks on business loans and unemployment benefits in his latest budget plan, while calling on lawmakers to pass tax hikes on Minnesota's highest earners and corporations.

Walz's revised budget proposal would make the first $350,000 of business Paycheck Protection Program loans and the first $10,200 of 2020 unemployment benefits tax-free.

Walz's PPP loan proposal would make about 93.5 percent of the pandemic-related loans received by Minnesota businesses fully tax-free. The GOP-controlled Senate has passed legislation wiping away tax liability on all PPP loans, no matter the size.

Walz's proposed tax break on 2020 jobless benefits would conform with federal law under the new COVID relief package signed by President Joe Biden this month, a change that Walz says will help more than 500,000 households. The Minnesota Senate's legislation would have made the first 18 percent of 2020 benefits tax-free.

Walz's revised budget proposal removes his earlier plan to hike taxes on cigarettes. It scales back -- but does not eliminate -- his corporate income tax increase. It would now go to 10.8 percent, versus an earlier 11.25 percent proposal, up from the current 9.8 percent.

Walz's revised proposal keeps his other tax hikes, including a new fifth income tax tier for Minnesota's highest earners and a tax increase on capital gains. Senate Republicans have said they will not support any tax increases.

