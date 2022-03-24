Walz announces 2022 Governor’s fishing opener schedule

The longtime governor’s fishing opener event will continue this May, according to an announcement from Explore Minnesota Tourism, and the MN DNR today.

The 2022 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener will celebrate fishing in a variety of ways, over several weeks and in multiple locations in the Chippewa National Forest region and Leech Lake Reservation.

According to the announcement, festivities begin with Take a Mom Fishing weekend on May 7-8, where all Minnesota moms will have the opportunity to fish without a license.

On May 14, Gov. Walz will fish with Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame guide Tom Neustrom on a lake on the Leech Lake Reservation for the opener. Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. and Leech Lake fishing guide Rory Haaland will also join the governor.

The nonprofit anglers' organization MN-Fish will share perspectives with DNR, Explore Minnesota Tourism and the Department of Employment and Economic Development leadership on a variety of fishing-related issues and topics as part of the event.

"The Governor's Fishing Opener is an opportunity to celebrate the importance of the fishing tradition to Minnesotans and highlight its impact to our businesses, tourism, and outdoor economy," Gov. Walz said in a statement.

Minnesota boasts averages 1.4 million licensed anglers each year.

Advertisement

Minnesotans have extensive fishing opportunities – for a great variety of fish species – at 4,500 fishing lakes plus 3,800 miles of trout streams and 16,000 miles of fishable streams and rivers.