Walmart weighted groceries settlement: Could you be eligible for $45 million?

Consumers who purchased weighted groceries from Walmart might be eligible for compensation as part of a $45 million settlement in a class action lawsuit.

Anyone who bought these items at one of the stores between Oct, 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024 may qualify.

The lawsuit alleges Walmart charged patrons more than it should have for weighted items, including beef, chicken, pork, turkey, seafood, and citrus products like oranges, grapefruits and tangerines sold in bulk plastic or mesh bags.

To qualify for a payment from the settlement, approved claimants must have receipts or proof of purchase to receive 2% of the total costs of the weighted good and bagged citrus goods they brought from Walmart for up to $500.

Additionally, customers would have had to buy thousands of dollars worth of the items mentioned in the lawsuit to qualify for the full amount.

If you don’t have a receipt, claimants can still qualify for a payment between $10 and $25, which depends on how much they bought from a Walmart store, InvestorPlace noted.

Consumers who bought one to 50 weighted or citrus items will get $10. Patrons who purchased 51 to 75 goods will receive $15. Also, customers who bought 76 to 100 goods can get $20, and patrons who purchased 101 or more items will receive $25.

Claims have to be submitted online or, if mailed, postmarked no later than June 5, 2024.

According to the lawsuit, claimants don't need supporting documents to qualify for a payment in the settlement. Claims can be filed here .

