Walmart set to close Brooklyn Center store next month

Walmart says it is set to close its store and pharmacy at Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center next month.

In a message to FOX 9, the company pointed to the particular store's financial performance for the closure. Employees will have the opportunity to continue on with Walmart, working at another location.

The final day of operation for the store and its pharmacy will be on Friday, April 21. The pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to other locations.

"We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Brooklyn Center location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com." regional rep Robert Arrieta wrote in a statement, pointing to the company's five other nearby stores.

Walmart says it owns the building and property for the store and will make a decision on its future use at a later date.