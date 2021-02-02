Walmart in Inver Grove Heights evacuated due to suspicious item

article

The Walmart in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota was evacuated Tuesday night after police received a report of a suspicious item inside the store, according to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department.

Officers responded to the store around 7:28 p.m. When they arrived, police could see the item and as a precaution had shoppers and employees leave the building.

The St. Paul Police Department bomb squad will be assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.