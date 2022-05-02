Expand / Collapse search
Walk for Animals raises $700K for Animal Humane Society

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

Rain doesn't deter crowds from Walk for Animals

People and puppies braved rain and mud to participate in the Walk for Animals Saturday, a fundraiser for the Animal Humane Society.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Over 2,000 people and more than a few puppies braved rain and mud to join in the Walk for Animals at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Saturday, raising over $700,000 for the Animal Humane Society in the process. 

The Walk for Animals is the Animal Humane Society’s largest fundraiser of the year. It supports the work the nonprofit does to help animals and keep people and pets together.

Fox 9 was the media sponsor, with live broadcasts from the event and a strong contingent of our staff participating.  
 

"We're so grateful to everyone who fundraised on behalf of Animal Humane Society and everyone who contributed to supporting our mission," said Sarah Bhimani with the Animal Humane Society. "The walk is always an awesome reminder of the incredible impact we can have when we all come together."