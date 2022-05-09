Waconia man killed in motorcycle wreck over weekend

A motorcyclist from Waconia was killed in a crash over the weekend, the Carver County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday to the crash in Camden Township on Yale Avenue, just north of 110th Street. At the scene, deputies found 64-year-old Clay Nystrom lying along the gravel roadway. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say it appears Nystrom was headed north on Yale Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. Investigators also say it doesn't appear he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office says the crash remains under investigation.