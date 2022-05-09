Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:40 AM CDT until FRI 2:12 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:27 PM CDT until FRI 8:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:17 AM CDT until SUN 3:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Waconia man killed in motorcycle wreck over weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

CAMDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist from Waconia was killed in a crash over the weekend, the Carver County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday to the crash in Camden Township on Yale Avenue, just north of 110th Street. At the scene, deputies found 64-year-old Clay Nystrom lying along the gravel roadway. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say it appears Nystrom was headed north on Yale Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. Investigators also say it doesn't appear he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office says the crash remains under investigation.