Voyageurs Wolf Project publishes montage of Minnesota trail cam footage

The Voyageurs Wolf Project on Thursday shared a montage of the best footage they've captured on their trail cameras in hopes of spurring donations to the organization on Give to the Max Day in Minnesota.

The footage shows a wolf pack trekking through the snow and by a lake, adorable wolf puppies playing in the woods, a bear with its cub, a bobcat, a wolf howling at night and more.

"Every donation to our endowment fund ensures we can keep capturing and sharing footage like this with everyone for free for years to come," Voyageurs said in a social post.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota Research Project which uses GPS collars and trail cams to study wolfs and their prey — moose, deer, and beavers — during the summer.

According to the project website, researchers with the project have been able to connect "connect critical facets of wolf behavior during the summer to important ecological factors, prey populations, and human interactions."

Their team of researchers recently finished their eighth season in the field.



