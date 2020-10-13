Voted early, but changed your mind? Here's how to 'claw back' your ballot

Minnesota is on pace to smash its old record for absentee voting, but what if you change your mind after returning your absentee ballot?

In Minnesota, there’s a way to do just that. But, you will have to act fast.

If you voted for one candidate, but now wish you had voted for somebody else, in Minnesota you can do something about it.

It’s known as the “clawback.” Minnesota voters who had a change of heart can go to their city or county election office, request a new ballot and revote.

There is a cutoff, however. The last day to get a new ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 20, which gives election workers two weeks before election day to process the absentee ballots coming in.

If you live in Minnesota’s second congressional district in the south metro, this option may be for you.

In that district, a candidate’s death had triggered a state law forcing a special election in February. But on Friday, a federal judge ordered the election back to November.

In the meantime, many people who returned ballots did not cast a vote in this race, thinking it would not count. If that is you, you can ask for a new ballot and revote.

Again, the last day to “claw back” a ballot is Oct. 20, 14 days before Election Day.

