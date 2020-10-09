Minnesota accepted absentee ballots will smash record soon

Minnesota election officials have accepted 635,003 absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.

Any day, the state will smash its record for accepted absentee ballots. The record is 676,722 during the 2016 general election.

There have been 1.54 million absentee ballot requests.

There have been 1.54 million absentee ballot requests. That number of requests is already record-breaking. As of Friday, the return rate is 41 percent.

Minnesota absentee voting started Sept. 18.

Accepted ballots by week:

Week 3 (10/2-10/8): 298,986

Week 2 (9/25-10/1): 260,506

Week 1 (9/18-9/24): 75,511*

*This number is lower in the first week because the absentee process takes time. Ballots have to be mailed to voters, filled in, sent back, and accepted.