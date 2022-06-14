Volunteers needed for Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota's bike camp

The Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota is seeking volunteers to help run its iCan Bike Camp in Shakopee, June 20-24.

The iCan Bike Camp teaches children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities how to ride a bicycle. However, in order for the camp to be successful, each rider needs one to two volunteers – known as "bike buddies" – to work with them throughout the week.

According to a new release, "the ability to ride a bicycle is an important milestone which increases independence, physical fitness, and social opportunities."

With an increase in demand for their services, the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota recently added another camp in a southern metro location to reach even more individuals with disabilities.

Currently 30 to 40 more volunteers are needed for the camp. Volunteers must be 15 or older, in good physical shape (to run alongside a camper), and have a positive and upbeat attitude, according to the association.

Sign up can be found HERE.