Voices for Change: How to close the racial and ethnic disparities exposed by COVID-19
(FOX 9) - In recent weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has shed new light on racial and ethnic disparities in Minnesota.
According to the State Health Department, communities of color and indigenous communities have substantially higher rates of health inequities.
In this edition of Voices for Change, FOX 9’s Bisi Onile-Ere speaks with the CEO of Northpoint Health and Wellness on the steps being taken to help close the gap.