‘Violent Crime Summit’ provides data on homicide, assault trends in metro

At the second annual "Violent Crime Summit" hosted by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) on Wednesday, officials provided data regarding trends in various crime categories throughout the Twin Cities metro region.

The event featured speakers such as Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Superintendent Drew Evans, former U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, and a panel of various stakeholders including juvenile gang units, and legislators.

"The data we’re looking at really helps us drive strategies and policymaking around violent crime in Minnesota. The data helps us pinpoint where violent crime is happening in our communities," Evans told FOX 9. "We seem to at least be going the right direction with aggravated assaults and homicides, but we continue to see elevated levels of carjacking and car thefts."

During the summit, topics included responding to juvenile violent crime trends, gang units, violent crime strategies, and more.

According to year-over-year data provided, from January to June 2022-23, Hennepin County has seen a 28% decrease in homicides, from 53 in 2022 to 38 in 2023. During the same timeframe, Ramsey County saw an 11% reduction in homicides.

Reports of rape have also decreased in both counties, with Hennepin County seeing a 3% decrease from 2022-23, and Ramsey County seeing a 32% decrease – from 171 cases to 116. Meanwhile, Washington County also saw a decrease in rape of 46% (from 50 to 27), with Scott County reporting a 36% decrease (from 28 to 18).

Across the seven-county metro region, homicides have decreased 22% year-over-year, and rapes have decreased 17% during the same period.

Rates of violent crime have similarly decreased from 2022-23, with Hennepin County reporting an 8% decrease, Ramsey County reporting an 18% decrease, Washington County reporting a 29% decrease, and Scott County reporting a 15% decrease. Overall, the seven-county metro region has seen an 11% decrease in violent crime reported.

Previously, the seven-county metro region had reported a 22% increase in violent crime incidents between the same period from 2019-2022.

In Minneapolis and St. Paul specifically, from January through June of 2021-2023, year-over-year violent crimes are down 12% in Minneapolis and down 17% in St. Paul.