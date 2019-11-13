Expand / Collapse search

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook earns NFC Offensive Player of the Week after win over Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 10: Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) scores a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings on November 10, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. ( Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance that helped the Vikings to their 28-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night.

The 24-year-old rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown and caught seven passes for 86 yards. 

Through 10 games, Cook leads the NFL with 991 rushing yards and his 10 rushing touchdowns rank third in the league. 

This is the second NFC Player of the Week award in Cook’s three seasons in the NFL. He previously earned NFC Player of the Week honors for his Week 15 performance against Miami in 2018. 