Vikings defensive lineman photobombs fans' Christmas card picture session

A Maple Grove family is sure to have a Christmas card unlike any other this year after a Vikings player photobombed their family photos.

The surprise couldn’t have happened to a bigger set of fans either.

As the Meyer family was out for a Christmas card photo shoot, Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips also happened to in the same spot taking engagement photos.

When he saw the family taking photos, he decided to inch over and join the fun.

Hit play above to see the full story from Courtney Godfrey.