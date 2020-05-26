Video shows MPD officers attempting to arrest George Floyd moments before his death

Video obtained by FOX 9 shows the apparent arrest of George Floyd in his car before he died in police custody, leading to the firing of four Minneapolis Police officers.

The video shows three officers struggling to remove the man from his vehicle and handcuff him at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis Monday night.

Floyd, who was unarmed at the time, was later seen on video telling officers he could not breathe. A Minneapolis Police officer had Floyd pinned to the ground, the officer kneeling on his neck.

The FBI and Minnesota BCA are investigating this incident.

Tuesday, protesters flooded the streets near the scene of the incident, calling for justice in the case.