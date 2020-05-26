What the Minneapolis FBI will focus on in George Floyd death investigation

The FBI's Minneapolis division is investigating the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody Monday night.

In a release, the FBI wrote that the investigation will "focus on whether the Minneapolis Police Department officers involved willfully deprived the individual of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States."

"When completed, the FBI will present its findings to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota for consideration of possible federal charges," the statement continues. "The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) continues to conduct a concurrent investigation into the incident regarding possible violations of Minnesota statutes."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 651-793-7000.

RELATED: ‘Please, please I can’t breathe’: Man dies after being detained by Minneapolis police, FBI investigating