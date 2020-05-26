Protesters block traffic, call for justice at location where man died in Minneapolis Police custody

Protesters are gathering at the location where a man died in Minneapolis Police custody Monday evening, signaling their intent to fight for justice in the case. Watch live video streaming now at fox9.com/live.

Protesters mourn the loss of George Floyd and call for justice after he was killed in police custody.

The protest began at the corner of 38th and Chicago on the south side of Minneapolis. Protesters were seen blocking the intersection by sitting in the crosswalks and using their own vehicles to block traffic.

People said their community is mourning the loss of George Floyd, who was seen saying “Please, please, I can’t breathe,” on video of the incident. Now, protesters are saying they will fight for justice.

All four officers involved in the incident have been fired.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 9 and FOX9.com for the latest information.