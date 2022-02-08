Video shows Isanti deputies rescuing horse from icy waters

article

Crews in Isanti County rescued a horse that broke out of its pen and fell into icy waters on Tuesday.

The rescued horse was one of two that got out and broke through the ice on the north end of Long Lake, on a creek that feeds into the lake. Sadly, one horse didn't survive but one was rescued from the frigid water by a team effort – which was captured on body cameras.

When rescue crews arrived on Tuesday morning, the only thing above the icy water was one of the horses’ head and neck. Isanti County deputies and the fire department came up with a plan.

"They strapped ropes underneath the horse from the front end," said explained Deputy Adam Cayo with the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

Then it was go time.

"My concern was with the horse thrashing he may break some more ice," explained Deputy Cayo.

Pulling the straps, the horse almost seems to pop right out, and quickly she was up on all four -- which brought a big sigh of relief for the rescuers.

"I was really concerned, I love animals, and it was good to see the horse come out we immediately covered it with blankets," added Deputy Cayo.

Incredibly, the horse seemed to be okay, walking across the lake to the boat ramp to get the care she needed. In the end, it wasn’t just a rescue crew doing its job but a crew that was truly about saving a life.

"We did our best, and we were able to help one of the horses," said Deputy Cayo.