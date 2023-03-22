Video: Semi loses load, causing crash on Hwy 100 at 394

Traffic camera video shows a flatbed losing a large item from its bed, causing a crash and traffic backup on Highway 100 at I-394 in Golden Valley on Wednesday night.

The cameras show the wreck shortly after 9 p.m. along northbound Hwy 100. The video shows a semi coming around the curve through the on-ramp, when something flies off the back and hits a car, causing it to spin out in front of the semi.

It's not immediately clear what the item was but cameras show it is flat and large. MnDOT describes it in a post as a "lost load of wood and metal."

MnDOT says the road will be closed until around midnight.