WisDOT video shows crash of truck that fell 70 feet in Zoo Interchange

New video has been released by the Department of Transportation of a single-car crash that happened in the Zoo Interchange Saturday morning, Feb. 6.

Authorities said a pickup truck lost control, skidded off the south Zoo Interchange ramp and dropped 70 feet, landing upright on westbound I-94 below.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m.

When deputies arrived, two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the driver and sole occupant. The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.

A preliminary investigation indicated the driver was headed from the east to the south ramp when the vehicle traveled up a snowbank and went over the barrier wall. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic resumed around 3 p.m., after an hours-long closure.