Video released: Armed man hit, killed by Ramsey County Sheriff's squad car

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has released video of an incident last month when a deputy struck and killed a man with his squad car in Mounds View, Minnesota.

The dash camera video released Friday from a deputy's squad on September 22 shows the squad approaching the scene on the 5200 block of Pinewood Court, where the suspect is standing on the sidewalk. About 19 seconds into the video, the deputy yells, "Got a gun; shots fired," as the squad car drives toward the suspect. The video stops before the squad car hits the man, who is seen holding a gun.

This photo released by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows what they say is bullet damage to the squad.

The sheriff's office says the incident started around 10:40 a.m. when they were called out to a hotel on the 2200 block of Mounds View Boulevard for the report of a domestic assault in which a gun had been fired.

After the man was hit by the squad, deputies say they rendered aid, and he was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center. The man, Troy Allen Engstrom of Shoreview, died of multiple blunt force inquiries due to pedestrian – motor vehicle collision, according to the medical examiner.

