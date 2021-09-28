Man who died after being hit by squad car in Mounds View identified

Officials have identified the man who died after being hit by a squad earlier this month in Mounds View, Minnesota. The man had allegedly shot at officers before he was struck by the squad.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined 48-year-old Troy Allen Engstrom of Shoreview died of multiple blunt force injuries due to pedestrian – motor vehicle collision.

On Sept. 22, a deputy rammed a man with his squad after the man allegedly opened fire on the deputy in a Mounds View neighborhood. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident started around 10:40 a.m. when they were called out to a hotel on the 2200 block of Mounds View Boulevard for the report of a domestic assault in which a gun had been fired.

When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect in the case had been last seen near a restaurant south of the hotel. After a search, deputies say they found the man about a mile to the north on the 5200 block of Pinewood Court. As deputies pulled up, officials say the man raised his handgun and fired at the approaching squad. Deputies say bullets struck the squad just above and below the driver's side of the windshield.

At that point, investigators say the deputy who was fired upon "used his vehicle to stop the threat."