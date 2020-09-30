Video of fired officer helping man in wheelchair filed as evidence in Floyd case

article

The defense representing former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane is looking to use body camera footage of Lane helping a man on motorized wheelchair as character evidence during the George Floyd trial.

Lane is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd's Memorial Day death. Lane was one of the rookie officers who first responded and later helped restrain Floyd. During the arrest, Lane was the only officer who asked if Floyd should be roll onto his side.

Wednesday, Lane's lawyer Earl Gray filed a notice of intent to offer character evidence, which he says will show Lane's "pertinent trait of character for peacefulness". Gray submitted body camera footage and a transcript, which details an incident early on January 23 when Lane helped a homeless man whose motorized wheelchair ran out of battery. Lane pushed the man on his wheelchair through the wintry conditions to the precinct office, so the man could recharge and warm up.

"This specific instance of conduct of Lane’s character will be strong circumstantial evidence that Lane did not with criminal intent assist in the murder of George Floyd," wrote Gray.

The last hearing for the four fired police officers was on Sept. 11, during which the judge heard arguments for the four cases to be joined as one and to move the trial venue out of the Twin Cities metro. The judge has yet to make a decision on those motions. A trial date has been set for March 8.