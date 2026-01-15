Video: Circle Pines Pancho’s employee screams for help during ICE arrest

The Brief An employee at a Circle Pines Mexican restaurant, who is in the U.S. legally, was detained by federal agents Tuesday night. The incident was captured on surveillance footage, and you can hear the man screaming for help as he's pulled out of a parking lot storage unit. According to a GoFundMe, the man was taken to the Whipple Federal Building and within 12 hours was transported to El Paso.



An employee at a Circle Pines Mexican restaurant was detained by ICE agents Tuesday night, and his screams for help were caught on camera.

Pancho’s Taqueria & Mexican Café ICE arrest

The backstory:

According to a GoFundMe for the man arrested, the incident unfolded at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Pancho’s Taqueria & Mexican Café in Circle Pines. Surveillance footage from the restaurant shows what appears to be two plain-clothes ICE officers in the parking lot. Restaurant workers say they had been watching people come and go for about 20 minutes.

The two agents walk toward a storage unit and removed the man, identified as "Kevin," from it. According to the GoFundMe, the man is in the U.S. legally on a work permit. As he’s being pulled out of the storage unit, he screams "Ayuda!" the Spanish word for help, multiple times.

During the arrest, he lost his cell phone, glasses and hat.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the man being detained.

Man moved to El Paso

What they're saying:

Restaurant employees say the man is married with small children. He was allegedly taken to the Whipple Federal Building, and within 12 hours, was moved to El Paso.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $21,000 and is going to help his family, and pay legal fees.

Protests after Wednesday night ICE shooting

Why you should care:

It was another day of protests at the Whipple Federal Building after the second ICE-involved shooting in a week in Minneapolis Wednesday night. A Venezuelan man trying to flee during a targeted traffic stop allegedly tried to attack an ICE agent, who shot him in the leg in self-defense.

It led to a night of protests and civil unrest in north Minneapolis for several hours. The incident happened exactly a week after Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in south Minneapolis.