Victim identified in deadly Minneapolis shooting that preceded suspect's apparent suicide, overnight unrest

Officials have identified the man killed in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Minneapolis, a murder that set in motion events that led to unrest later in the evening.

Police say 61-year-old Eddie Gordon of Rush City, Minnesota died after being shot in the head and neck on Ramp A.

The search for the suspect in this case led officers to Nicollet Mall. However, when police attempted to make an arrest, they say the suspect turned the gun on himself.

Fueled by online rumors that the shooting was actually a police shooting, a crowd quickly gathered on Nicollet Mall. The situation quickly turned ugly, with some members of the crowd looting nearby stores and restaurants and smashing windows at buildings.

Police brought in extra crews, including help from state patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and other departments, to quell the unrest. Governor Walz also activated the National Guard to assist with the trouble.