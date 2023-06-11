Victim dies in Brooklyn Park shooting

An early Sunday morning shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota left one person dead, police say.

Brooklyn Park police officers were dispatched to a business on the 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive around 4:08 a.m. for the reported shooting.

At the scene, they found one person who had been shot at but was unharmed and another who had been shot multiple times. The victim was cared for by emergency personnel before being rushed to the hospital, where they later died.

The suspects in the shooting fled the scene before officers arrived. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.