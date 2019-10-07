Vice President Mike Pence to rally with Trump in Minneapolis Thursday night

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Minnesota Thursday, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign rally.

The President has a rally scheduled for Thursday night at Target Center, but Pence will be in Minnesota holding an event in Rep. Angie Craig's congressional district earlier in the day.

That night, Pence will join Trump at Target Center for the rally.

Second Lady Karen Pence has announced a panel discussion with Lara Trump Wednesday, Oct. 9 in St. Paul hosted by Women for Trump. That event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Union Depot's Red Cap Room.