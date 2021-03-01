Valleyfair to hire 1,000 ahead of May 22 opening

article

Valleyfair plans to hire 1,000 new staff members for the 2021 season, the amusement park announced Monday.

The park, located in Shakopee, will be taking part in a virtual hiring day on March 13. Some of the available positions are in Rides and Merchandise, Lifeguarding, Park Services, Food and Beverage, Guest Services and more.

To register for the virtual hiring day, click here.The park is also offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation.

Valleyfair plans to open on May 22.