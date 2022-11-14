UVA Shooting: Suspect in custody after 3 dead, 2 injured in on-campus massacre

Authorities say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been taken into custody after he allegedly opened fire inside a bus on the University of Virginia campus - killing three members of the football team and injuring two others - in a shooting that triggered a massive manhunt and paralyzed the school community.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to shots fired in the Culbreth parking garage on campus.

At a press conference Monday morning, officials said Jones Jr. opened fire on his fellow students in a charter bus as they returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. for a class field trip. Officials identified the three students shot and killed as Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry. All three were members of the UVA football team. Two other students were wounded and were hospitalized in the shooting. One of the injured students is in good condition and the other is in critical condition.

The announcement that Jones Jr. was taken into custody came in the middle of a scheduled press conference as University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo was updating the media. "We just received information the suspect is in custody," Longo said. "Just need a moment to thank God and breathe a sigh of relief," he continued after a long pause.

Longo said Jones Jr. will face second degree murder and handgun charges.

Jones Jr. is a former UVA football player and a current student.

Campus alerts were sent immediately after the shooting was reported and shelter in place orders were put into effect.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket/hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. Police said he could be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag TWX3580.

Officers say Jones is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan canceled classes Monday and said only designated essential employees should report to work.

"I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended," Ryan said.

Ryan said the UVA Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836 can be used to establish contact with family members or friends who are on campus grounds.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a statement saying they are praying for the school community.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.