USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul rescues stranded boater on St. Lawrence River

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul rescued a boater that was taking on water near the Cat Island Shoals on the St. Lawrence River June 3, according to a news release from the U.S. Navy.

After receiving a distress call, the ship was able to safely recover the boaters and transfer them to a Fire Rescue boat.

"I’m happy and thankful that we were prepared and ready to respond in the event of a worst case scenario," said Camron Bates, the ship’s primary search and rescue swimmer, and sonar technician second class, in a statement.

The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul was commissioned in front of thousands of people in Duluth in May.

