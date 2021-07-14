USPS offers $50K reward in letter carrier robbery in Minneapolis

article

The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to arrest after a letter carrier was robbed in Minneapolis.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement unit of USPS, says the letter carrier was robbed by an armed suspect on the 3000 block of N. 4th Street in the Hawthorne neighborhood around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The suspect or suspects then left the scene in a four-door sedan.

Investigators with the USPS say this vehicle was involved in Tuesday's robbery. (Supplied)

Photos released by the postal service show both the suspects and the vehicle involved in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. If you call, you should say "law enforcement" and use case number 3421717.