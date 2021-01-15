USPS mailboxes near Minnesota Capitol temporarily removed ahead of protests

article

Some United States Postal Service mailboxes are temporarily being removed near the Minnesota State Capitol ahead of planned protests this weekend, according to a USPS official.

"These are temporary measures to protect postal property, employees and the public," read a USPS statement. "The USPS blue collection boxes will be returned to their original locations when safe to do so."

This weekend, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement, including the Minnesota National Guard, at the state Capitol. This comes following an FBI warning of planned armed protests at all 50 U.S. capitals after last week's deadly riot in Washington D.C.

The blue collection boxes will be temporarily removed at these four sites:

20 12th St W, St. Paul, MN 55101

395 John Ireland Blvd, St. Paul, MN 55101

95 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55101

175 Aurora Ave, St. Paul, MN 55103

To find the nearest collection boxes to use in the meantime, click here.