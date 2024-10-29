USPS mail ballot deadline: Send out your ballot by Tuesday

If you are mailing in your ballot for Election Day, the United States Postal Service is recommending you do it as soon as possible.

What we know

The U.S. Postal Service says, to ensure timely delivery, you should mail the ballot out by the end of the day on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The USPS says 99.89 percent of mailed ballots reach election officials within a week of delivery.

The Minnesota Secretary of State warns ballots not received after Election Day will not be counted.

What else?

If you weren't able to get your ballot in the mail by Tuesday, you can also drop it off in person at a ballot site. You can click here to find a ballot dropoff location near you.