Usher adds Minneapolis to 'Past, Present and Future Tour' after Super Bowl 58 performance

By FOX 9 Staff
Entertainment
FOX 9
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs with Alicia Keys during the Apple Music halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las V (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Usher is coming to Minneapolis! The multi-platinum artist announced more stops for his 2024 North American tour, including Minneapolis.

The "USHER: Past Present Future" tour will now include a Minneapolis performance at Target Center on Nov. 2, 2024. 

Tickets go on sale Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Various presales start on Feb. 13 and end on Feb. 15. The tour is providing a few VIP packages for the concert. 

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com. For VIP packages, click here

