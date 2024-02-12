Usher adds Minneapolis to 'Past, Present and Future Tour' after Super Bowl 58 performance

article

Usher is coming to Minneapolis! The multi-platinum artist announced more stops for his 2024 North American tour, including Minneapolis.

The "USHER: Past Present Future" tour will now include a Minneapolis performance at Target Center on Nov. 2, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Various presales start on Feb. 13 and end on Feb. 15. The tour is providing a few VIP packages for the concert.

Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com. For VIP packages, click here.