US woman arrested in Australian airport with golden gun

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
FOX 4
(Source: Australian Border Force)

A woman from the US was arrested at an Australian airport for trying to bring a gold-plated gun into the country.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested by the Australian Border Force in Sydney when officers located an undeclared 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her luggage on Sunday.

The woman, who flew to Sydney from Los Angeles, did not have a permit to import, nor possess a firearm in Australia.

Australia has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

Golden-gun-xray.jpg

Gun seen on x-ray (Source: Australian Border Force)

If convicted, the woman could spend 10 years in an Australian prison. The country could also cancel the woman's visa and remove her from Australia.

On Monday, she appeared in an Australian court where she was released on bail.