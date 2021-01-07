U.S. Attorney: Minnesotans involved in Capitol riot will be prosecuted

article

The U.S. District Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald is among a number of federal prosecutors pledging to prosecute people from their state who committed federal crimes during Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

MacDonald issued a statement on social media overnight decrying Wednesday’s violence in Washington, D.C. where rioters supporting President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol Building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s election win.

"The storming of our Nation’s Capitol building is not protest—it’s despicable, disrespectful and a violation of federal law," MacDonald wrote.

MacDonald said her office will prosecute anyone from Minnesota who traveled to Washington, D.C. and may have violated federal laws.

"If we can prove you traveled from MN to DC to commit violent criminal acts, then you will be prosecuted by (my office) to the fullest extent of the law," MacDonald said.

The FBI is seeking information that would help them identify individuals who participated in Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C.

The agency is asking anyone who witnessed unlawful, violent actions to submit information, photos or videos that could be relevant to fbi.gov/USCapitol or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.