Urban explorers in St. Paul caves find dead body

A group of people exploring St. Paul caves on Wednesday came across a dead body, firefighters say.

The body was discovered in a "confined space" near Eagle Parkway and Exchange Street South. Fire crews were called in to assist with the recovery of the body around 6 p.m. Over the course of two and a half hours, recovery crews entered the space and were able to hoist them out.

No one else was hurt.

The circumstances behind how the victim died are under investigation by St. Paul police.