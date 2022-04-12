Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 10:18 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Mower County
10
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 10:45 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Mower County, Steele County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 10:30 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
High Wind Warning
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:54 PM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Brown County, Carver County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Washington County, Wright County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

Upcoming photo series shows Vitiligo condition in new light

By
Published 
Updated 9:38PM
People
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - As a professional photographer, Sharolyn Hagen is used to bringing her subject's inner beauty to the surface.

Now she is helping people who have Vitiligo see themselves in a different light.

"I want the people in the pictures to feel powerful and beautiful," Hagen told FOX 9.

After Hagen was diagnosed with the disease where her immune system attacks her pigment cells back in 2016, she started using her photography skills to document the changes her body was going through using a black light.

Hagen says the ultraviolet light helped illuminate the white patches on her skin in areas she couldn't see with her naked eye.

"A lot of people who have Vitiligo will tell you they avoid black lights because the spots just pop. It adds a lot of contrast," Hagen said.

As a professional photographer, Sharolyn Hagen is used to bringing her subject's inner beauty to the surface - helping people who have Vitiligo see themselves in a different light.

When Hagen joined the Vitiligo support community, Minnesota VITFriends, she decided to take black light pictures of other members as well.

Some will be on display in a special photo exhibit at Southdale next month called "I Can Tell" to raise awareness about the disease and Minnesota hosting the World Vitiligo Day Conference in June.

"We've heard so many times, 'it doesn't affect people with light skin – ‘It's a black disease' – and it really isn't. It affects everyone. A lot of people, they can't see it. They can't tell. We can tell," Minnesota VITFriends chapter leader Alicia Roufs said.

Hagen hopes the photos offer a different perspective of Vitiligo and bring the effects of the disease on the people who have it to light.

"You may not see it. We may hide it with make up or clothing but we see it every day,every night it's there for us," Hagen said.
 