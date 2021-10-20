Up to $5K reward offered for information on Isanti County structure fire

article

The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering and paying for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information about a structure fire earlier this month in Isanti County.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals involved in the structure fire around 8:06 p.m. on October 6 at the 5000 block of Highway 95 NW in Princeton, Minnesota.

Surveillance video shows a person walking around the property and lighting the garage on fire. Then the person was picked up by someone possibly in a silver or tan passenger car with front-facing fog lights, the sheriff’s office wrote. The make and model of the car are unknown.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the crime can call the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 763-691-2426 or the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-723-2020.