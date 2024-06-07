Gophers Diver Vivi Del Angel: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

This week on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell", Gophers Platform Diver Vivi Del Angel sits down with Dawn about being an NCAA champion with Olympic dreams.

Vivi is the first Gopher woman to ever win an NCAA National Championship on the platform. The Veracruz, Mexico native put on a show in the finals this past March scoring 327.90 in five dives to capture the 2024 National title.

Her scores blew away the competition… The next closest diver was over 23 points behind her in total score!

Del Angel has had an interesting path from Mexico to Minnesota, and she tells Dawn why she chose to move from the sunshine to dive way up north.

She also describes what she and her family had to go through in order to get to Minnesota, and how she ended up in the Mexican Navy along the way.

Vibrant and joyous talking about her journey, she even shares her tricks on how she gets into "the zone" before each dive.

An inspirational story of a talented Gopher with her eyes on the Olympics – and she’s only a sophomore with plenty of diving ahead.