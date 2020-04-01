University of St. Thomas graduation ceremony canceled due to COVID-19

article

The University of St.Thomas is canceling its May graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns, college officials announced Wednesday.

In a letter sent to the students and the community, University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan wrote that while the school was hoping to avoid the cancellation, "the simple fact is that our community, nation and society remain in an uncertain situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. If there was ever a time to work together for the common good, it is now. As we have stressed many times, your health and safety are our top concerns, and it would not be in anyone’s best interests to continue with our May commencement plans at this time."

Sullivan wrote that university officials are actively discussing alternative ways to celebrate this year's graduation, including holding an in-person ceremony at a later date.

"This is not the spring semester any of us were anticipating at St. Thomas," Sullivan wrote. "I know that the feeling of loss is especially hard for seniors, law students, graduate students and second-year DFC students who were expecting to walk across the stage this May to receive their degrees. I give you my commitment that we will do everything in our power to make sure our graduates receive the recognition they so richly deserve after years of hard work and have an opportunity to celebrate with their classmates and families."

Other Twin Cities colleges, including the University of Minnesota, have also made adjustments to graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19.