University of Minnesota changes decision to cancel graduation ceremonies, announces postponement

A day after announcing the cancellation of the University of Minnesota's graduation ceremonies systemwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Joan Gabel has instead decided to postpone the ceremonies.

In an email sent Tuesday to students Gabel said, "a systemwide team is working on contingencies to recognize all of our University’s Spring 2020 graduates at alternative times and dates in the future."

Monday, Gabel announced all events involving 50 people or more would canceled. Among those events, per Gabel's announcement, included the May graduation ceremonies.

Since the announcement, students and families have voiced their frustrations with at least one petition created online, calling for the university to reschedule.

In Tuesday's email, Gabel said she had heard from many about "the unique importance of commencement ceremonies to [students] and [their] families" and that she "took [their] comments to heart."

Gabel is now calling for input from students. Students are encouraged to submit ideas for commencement in an online form.