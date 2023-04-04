University of Minnesota building evacuated for HAZMAT incident

A University of Minnesota building was evacuated due to a HAZMAT incident on Tuesday evening.

The university issued a safety alert for the incident shortly after 6 p.m. for the incident at Amundson Hall along SE Washington Avenue west of SE Harvard Street. The hall is home to the Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science, maps show.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said staff at Amundson Hall heard what they believed was "the sound of gas being released" and pulled the fire alarm to be cautious. Fire crews responded and determined there was no danger.

The evacuation did not impact neighboring buildings.