University of Minnesota: 2 self-quarantined passengers who had contact with COVID-19 patient are students

The University of Minnesota says the two people who are self-quarantined after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 are students.

In a statement, the U of M said the two students were not displaying symptoms of the disease, but have been advised by the Minnesota Department of Health for 14 days.

The students were tested at the Centers for Disease Control Quarantine Station at the airport. Health officials will contact the other passengers on the plane if anyone on the flight tests positive with COVID-19.

In a conference call Wednesday afternoon, MDH officials said the person with COVID-19, who the other two came in contact with, was supposed to fly back with them but wasn't allowed to travel because of their infection. It isn't known if that person is a resident of Minnesota. Officials reiterated the two under the voluntary quarantine were allowed travel back to Minnesota because they haven't shown any symptoms of COVID-19.

The University is helping to arrange accommodations for the students and giving them regular wellness check-ins during their two-week quarantine period.

They have not been in any University-owned buildings, including academic buildings or residence halls since they returned to the Twin Cities.

The University would not identify the students due to student privacy laws.