Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:51 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
15
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 11:13 AM CDT until SAT 7:45 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:40 PM CDT until WED 12:09 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:56 AM CDT until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:48 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:36 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from SAT 7:20 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Hubbard County, Lake of the Woods County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Roseau County
Flood Warning
from SAT 4:32 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
High Wind Warning
from SAT 10:31 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County

Ukraine military blows up bridge ahead of advancing Russian army, video shows

By Greg Norman
Published 
News
FOX News

UKRAINE - The Ukrainian military released a video Thursday purportedly showing its forces blowing up a bridge ahead of advancing Russian troops. 

The 13-second clip, which is shot in a first-person view, shows soldiers hiding behind a vehicle before an explosion on the road in front of them sends smoke rising into the air. 

"Operators of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated skillful combat work, The bridge right in front of the column of Russian occupiers was blown up," Ukraine’s army said in a Facebook post. "To be continued... Let's win together!" 

It was not immediately clear where the footage was taken.

evacauations_ukraine

A damaged military vehicle is seen as civilians are evacuated along humanitarian corridors from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via

Expand

In another post providing an update on fighting in Ukraine, the army said "the Russian enemy is trying to continue offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts." 

As of midday Thursday in Ukraine, Russia now controls 80% of the Luhansk region, the Associated Press is reporting, citing its governor. 

But Ukraine’s army is saying that it is continuing to repel Russian attacks. 

Russia-Ukraine War: Journalist in Ukraine checks in as Putin's war rages on

War in Ukraine continues with Russian troops attacking cities across the country. LiveNOW from FOX checks in with journalist Mark Savchuk in Kyiv, Ukriane on the latest updates.

"Nine enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts over the past 24 hours, one tank, ten armored units and two vehicles, one artillery system, two special engineering units, an anti-aircraft missile system and an enemy ammunition depot have been destroyed," it said on Facebook. 

"The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has hit four air targets in the previous day: three unmanned aerial vehicles and one cruise missile," the military added.

Get the latest updates on this story on FOXNews.com.