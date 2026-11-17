The Brief William David Chase is facing a murder charge in Hennepin County after a Nov. 14 shooting at his Maple Grove apartment. According to a criminal complaint, Chase told officers he had shot his wife after an argument about money and divorce. Chase believed his wife had traveled out of the country to have an affair with another woman.



An 86-year-old Maple Grove man faces a murder charge after court records say he shot his wife during an argument about finances and divorce.

Maple Grove fatal shooting

The backstory:

William David Chase is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Maple Grove police say at about 6:18 p.m. Nov. 14, officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment on the 9600 block of Garland Lane North. Dispatch notes said the caller reported a man had just shot his wife.

According to court documents, officers saw Chase leave the apartment, and he told them a domestic argument had happened and that he had shot his wife. Inside, officers found the woman on a couch with a gunshot wound to the left side of her head, unresponsive and with agonal breathing.

The complaint states emergency crews took her to a hospital, where medical personnel said she had been shot in the left cheek and the bullet lodged in the back of her head or spine area.

Timeline:

The complaint states inside the apartment, officers found a black Taurus .38 Special revolver in a garbage can by the living room couch with one spent casing and four unfired cartridges. The complaint says Chase used that revolver to shoot his wife, and then called 911.

The complaint states between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 14, a neighbor heard a loud bang from the apartment. The woman died from her injuries two days later.

What led to the shooting

The complaint states an apartment complex worker and a neighbor both described earlier concerns. The worker told investigators Chase had complained in October that his wife was spending his money, and that she had traveled out of state to have an affair with another woman.

What they're saying:

The complaint states Chase later went to the worker's office and said he needed to redraw his will because his wife would get a lot of money if he died. The worker told investigators that comment raised concern.

The complaint states Chase told investigators he and his wife had argued starting around noon and had previously discussed divorce. He said he got a gun from a drawer in her bedroom, put it in his pocket, sat next to her on the couch, waved it in her face and told her, "you are not going to touch any of my g****** money."

The complaint states Chase then shot his wife in the face, but claimed he did not know the gun would go off. He also said he did not remember pulling the hammer back and believed his finger must have been on the trigger.

Court records show Chase remains in custody. A judge ordered him held on $1 million bail with conditions that include no contact with witnesses, no weapons, making all appearances and remaining law-abiding.